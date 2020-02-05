Suttur Seer launches special campaign against cancer

February 5, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji flagged off two campaigns — ‘Sparsha: Campaign Against Cancer’ and ‘Neurological Rehabilitation’ — at St. Philomena’s College auditorium in Bannimantap in city yesterday.

The Sparsha campaign was organised by The Catholic Diocese of Mysore in association with Organisation for Development of People (ODP), St. Joseph’s Hospital and Caritus India, New Delhi, which will cover Mysuru, Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts and will entail creating awareness among students, members of the public, through regular free health camps, help detect cancer cases in early stages and help linkages for affordable treatment and even fund deserving cases.

The Neurological Rehabilitation programme was organised by St. Joseph’s Hospital, Bannimantap in collaboration with NewRo Rehab, Bengaluru. The rehabilitation programme will provide community treatment through physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and cognitive and memory therapy.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, Suttur Seer praised the efforts of Christian Institutions in the fields of healthcare and education. Mysuru Bishop Most Rev. K.A. William and Dr. M.S. Vishweshwara of Kidwai Hospital, Bengaluru also spoke on the occasion.

Former Bishop Most Rev. Dr. Thomas, NewRo Hospital Founder Dr. Sharan Srinivasan, Yenepoya University Vice Chancellor Dr. Syed Akheel Ahmed, Mysore Diocese Public Relations Officer Rev. Msgr. Leslie Moras, St. Joseph’s Hospital Director Manuel D’ Souza, Administrative Officer Sanjay Kumar and ODP Director Alex Prashanth were present.

