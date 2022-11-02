Industrialist C.N. Reddy passes away

November 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: C.N. Reddy (82), an industrialist, Managing Partner of Sri Karnataka Veneering Industries at Metagalli Industrial Area, Mysuru and a resident of Jayalakshmipuram, passed away yesterday in city.

Reddy had also served as the President of Rotary West Mysore, President of South Indian Plywood Manufacturers Association, President of Telugu Samskrutika Samithi, Vice-President of Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club and Mysore Industries Association and was a benefactor of many service and cultural organisations.

He leaves behind his wife Revathi Reddy, three sons and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be performed at Muktidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage at 1 pm tomorrow (Nov.3), according to family sources.