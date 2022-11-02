With Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi… It’s a double dhamaka for Mysuru-Chennai travellers

November 2, 2022

Vande Bharat to run at a speed of 77.53 kmph

504-km to be covered in 6 hours, 40 minutes; Only two stops in Bengaluru, Katpadi

Chennai to Bengaluru in 4 hours, 35 minutes; Bengaluru to Mysuru in two hours

Mysore/Mysuru: It will be a double dhamaka for thousands of travellers from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru as they can either travel in the Vande Bharat Express Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru or the existing Shatabdi Express on the same route.

Shatabdi not cancelled: MP clarifies

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha told Star of Mysore this morning that both the trains will operate between the three cities and said that the reports of Shatabdi Express being cancelled after the inauguration of Vande Bharat Express are just rumours.

“Both the trains will be there and there is no question of cancellation. Vande Bharat Express is an additional gift for travellers in that section,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Nov. 11 and flag off South India’s first semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai. The train will cover a total distance of 504-km between Chennai and Mysuru and will take 6 hours and 40 minutes to complete the journey with an average speed of 75.60 km per hour to 77.53 km per hour.

While the Vande Bharat Express Chennai Central to Mysuru Junction will carry Train Number 20608, the Vande Bharat Express Mysuru Junction to Chennai Central will carry Train Number 20607. The Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Even the Shatabdi Express is presently running six days a week except Wednesday.

The Vande Bharat Express will commence its journey from Chennai Central at 05.50 am. It will cover a distance of 359-km to reach Bengaluru City Junction at 10.25 am. The train will halt for 5 minutes at the junction and will depart at 10.30 am. It will cover another 137.6 km to reach the destination station — Mysuru Junction — at 12.30 pm.

On the return journey, the train will depart from Mysuru Junction at 1.05 pm and will reach Bengaluru City Junction at 2.55 pm. After a halt of 5 minutes, the train will depart from Bengaluru City Junction at 3.00 pm. It will cover a distance of 359-km to reach the destination — Chennai Central — at 7.35 pm. The speed of Vande Bharat Express is likely to improve once the actual services begin.

The Shatabdi Express from Mysuru to Chennai leaves Mysuru at 2.15 pm and reaches Bengaluru at 4.10 pm and Chennai at around 9.30 pm, covering the total distance in about 7 hours.

The Vande Bharat Express will take the Mysuru Junction, Bengaluru City and Chennai Central route and in between, it will cross Malur, Gudupalli, Katpadi Junction, Veppampattu and Perambur. It will have only two halts between Chennai Central and Mysuru and the train will stop at Bengaluru City Junction and at Katpadi. Indigenously built at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Vande Bharat Express will have 16 coaches and it is a semi-high-speed train. It is a self-propelled engine train and does not have a separate engine. It has automatic doors and air-conditioned chair car coaches and a revolving chair that can rotate up to 180 degrees.