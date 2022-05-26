Industrialist duped of Rs. 2.55 crore

May 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A man from Bengaluru, promising to supply modern equipment for a packing industry in city from a company in China and receiving Rs. 2.55 crore to supply the same, has cheated the industrialist.

One Hemanth Kumar, a friend of Karthik, Supervisor at Kusuma Packing Industries at Vijayanagar 3rd Stage in city, had promised Karthik of getting China-made modern equipment at a very lesser price from Multi Impex, a company owned by his (Hemanth) father Puttarangaswamy and had got Rs. 2,55,44,452 transferred to the bank account of his wife Ramyashree’s company Exoterior Enterprises in SVC Bank in 2019.

A few days later, Hemanth, instead of supplying the equipment as promised, created fake documents showing that money from SVC Bank was transferred to the bank account of the company in China and also created fake documents of Indian Customs Department and sent it to Kusuma Packing Industries, according to the complaint lodged by Kusuma Industries Manager R. Chandru.

He (Chandru) has further stated that when he went and asked Hemanth about the supply of equipment, he was abused with foul language and threatened.

Based on the complaint, Vijayanagar Police, who have registered a case against Hemanth Kumar, Multi Impex company owner Puttarangaswamy and Exoterior Enterprises owner Ramyashree under IPC Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1) and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), are investigating.