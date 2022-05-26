Student sexually assaulted in the guise of marrying her

May 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A youth has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl student in the guise of marrying her besides blackmailing her using the girl’s naked photos and a complaint has been lodged against the youth at the Mysuru District Women’s Police Station.

Details: The girl, a resident of a village in H.D. Kote taluk, while pursuing her para-medical course at a college in KGF in Kolar came in contact with 22-year-old Nagaraju of Nadavathi village in Hosakote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district through Facebook on May 22, 2021. Their friendship turned into love and one day, Nagaraju called the girl to KGF Bus Stand, from where he took her to Antaragange Forest area, promised of marrying her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

In her complaint, the girl has stated that Nagaraju had clicked her naked photos, blackmailed her using her photos and took her to the same forest area, where he frequently assaulted her sexually. The girl fell sick and went to her village but Nagaraju is said to have made numerous phone calls to her asking her to come as he wanted to marry her.

When the girl stopped responding to his phone calls, Nagaraju, on Apr. 29, 2022 came to the girl’s village, met her and asked her to come with him. When the girl refused, he sent her naked photos on WhatsApp to many villagers. When the girl’s family asked him to marry her, Nagaraju, stating that both their castes were different, refused to marry her, the complaint further stated.

Finally, a complaint against Nagaraju was lodged at the District Women’s Police Station.