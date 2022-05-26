Mysuru Utsava extended
News

Mysuru Utsava extended

May 26, 2022

Main attraction Robotic Animals and Monsoon Food Festival

Mysore/Mysuru: Due to public demand, Mysuru Utsava-2022 Exhibition, which is going on at JSS Grounds near Doddakere Maidan and which was to conclude on May 29, has been extended by 20 more days and will now conclude on June 19. 

To start with the organisers attracted people with its Space Tour but now the Utsav will be attracting visitors with all robotic animals under one roof and monsoon food festival from June 1. 

The Utsav will be a must-visit for people on the lookout for furniture of different varieties, electronic items, household appliances such as solar products, juicers,  vegetable choppers, hair dryers and straighteners. Everyday there will be cultural programmes and for children, there will be amusement park.  The expo will be open to public between 11 am – 9 pm till June 19. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching