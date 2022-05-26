Mysuru Utsava extended

May 26, 2022

Main attraction Robotic Animals and Monsoon Food Festival

Mysore/Mysuru: Due to public demand, Mysuru Utsava-2022 Exhibition, which is going on at JSS Grounds near Doddakere Maidan and which was to conclude on May 29, has been extended by 20 more days and will now conclude on June 19.

To start with the organisers attracted people with its Space Tour but now the Utsav will be attracting visitors with all robotic animals under one roof and monsoon food festival from June 1.

The Utsav will be a must-visit for people on the lookout for furniture of different varieties, electronic items, household appliances such as solar products, juicers, vegetable choppers, hair dryers and straighteners. Everyday there will be cultural programmes and for children, there will be amusement park. The expo will be open to public between 11 am – 9 pm till June 19.