Digitisation of manuscripts in KIKS on the cards: VC

May 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that the University is mulling on digitisation of all manuscripts in Kuvempu Institute of Kannada studies (KIKS), on the lines of Oriental Research Institute (ORI).

He was speaking after releasing four books — ‘Vaidya Samputa’ and ‘Chandrasagaravarniya Mooru Krutigalu’ edited by Dr. Y.C. Bhanumathi, ‘Ganitha Vilasam’ edited by Prof. K.G. Narayana Prasad and ‘Virata Parva Samputa’ edited by G.G. Manjunathan — at a programme organised at B.M. Shri auditorium in KIKS campus, Manasagangothri here on Monday.

Noting that KIKS has many ancient manuscripts and scriptures, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said it is proposed to digitise all of them and a meeting in this regard will be held soon.

Pointing out that digitisation of all scriptures is underway at the ORI, he said that the scriptures can be made available to everyone if they are in digitised version. Digitisation will also help in research, he added.

“KIKS has completed two encyclopedias and the work on two others is underway. The completed encyclopaedias will be released after the model code of conduct for the MLC polls comes to an end in about a month,” he said.

Veteran Scholar & chief guest Prof. T.V. Venkatachala Shastry observed that constructive work as in the past is not going on at KIKS. He wanted the Institute to be more active and creative in taking forward the objectives and purpose of digitisation.

KIKS Director Prof. M.G. Manjunath said that the Institute is widely known for its research publications. KIKS has a major share in all of the University publications, he said. Writers Dr. Y.C. Bhanumathi, G.G. Manjunathan, Venkatadasappa (co-editor of Ganitha Vilasam) and others were present.