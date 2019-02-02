Infosys Foundation to build 200 houses in Kodagu

Madikeri: Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty said that the Foundation will construct 200 houses for flood and landslide victims in Kodagu.

Speaking at a meeting at Deputy Commissioner’s Office after inspecting the site earmarked for rehabilitation of victims yesterday, the philanthropist said that during the inauguration of last Dasara celebrations in Mysuru, Infosys Foundation had promised to contribute Rs. 25 crore for the victims.

It has now been decided that Infosys Foundation will itself construct houses with the fund. Nearly 100 houses will be built in two phases. The government has agreed to fund Rs. 9.85 lakh for each house, she added. The Foundation will contribute an equal amount. The remaining amount will be used to repair damaged houses, she said.

CM to chair meeting

Kodagu District Minister S.R. Mahesh said that there was a demand by villagers to hand over fallen and uprooted trees to the land owners instead of Forest Department claiming ownership over them. This will be decided at a meeting of Kodagu Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority to be held on Feb. 10, the Minister said.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will chair the meeting of the Authority and a final decision on the disposal of timber washed away during the flash floods will be taken by the CM in the presence of elected representatives from Kodagu, he added.

Sudha Murty said that the contractors hired by Infosys Foundation will build the houses in a government-approved model. The representatives of the Foundation will monitor the constructions.

Other than building houses, 100 cowsheds and 100 poultry farming centres would also be built by Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty said, adding that there was a plan to construct poly houses for farmers, each at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh.

The Minister directed officials to complete the rehabilitation projects before the monsoon. House building works are being undertaken at Jamboor, Karnangeri, Biligere, Galibeedu and Made. Taking objections to the slow pace of rehabilitation works, MLA K.G. Bopaiah expressed doubts over the officials completing the houses before the onset of monsoon.

If the houses are not completed by rainy season sets in, the district will face another disaster and the number of homeless will increase. Even the compensation for crop loss has not been distributed. He demanded that the fallen trees must be handed over to the land owners.

MLA Appachu Ranjan said that the houses must be distributed only to the eligible and the officials must recheck the list of beneficiaries so that the homeless are not left out.

Members of Legislative Council Sunil Subramani and Veena Achaiah, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, ZP CEO K. Lakshmipriya and Superintendent of Police Suman D. Pennekar were present in the meeting.

