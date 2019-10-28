Infosys Mega Pool Campus Drive held

October 28, 2019

Mysuru: Infosys Pool Campus Drive was conducted at ATME College of Engineering on Oct.25 and 26 in association with VTU-CPC (Visvesvaraya Technological University- Centralised Placement Cell, Belagavi).

The two-day mega drive witnessed total registrations of close to 1,600 students accompanied by the Training and Placement Officers from several engineering colleges in and around Mysuru.

A pre-placement talk was delivered by Anshi and Amogh, HR team from Infosys highlighting the challenging and career growth prospects of joining Infosys. The preliminary round of online assessments was conducted for 1,600 students on day one out of which 124 students were shortlisted.

The second day consisted of HR and personal interviews conducted by the senior HR and technical managers out of which 84 got selected for the positions of Systems Engineers. 12 students from ATME got selected in the drive.

Free transportation and other facilities were provided by the Management of ATME to all the students in campus. The drive successfully showcased the state-of-the-art infrastructure along with competent human resource of the college in hosting and coordinating such mega placement drives.

Principal Dr. L. Basavaraj along with Training and Placement Officer Prof. M.V.S Deepak and staff members coordinated the drive.

