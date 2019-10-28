Ratna Prabha releases Kautilya School magazine Hejje

October 28, 2019

Mysuru: “Parents should have regular contact and interaction with teachers regarding education of their children,” opined former Chief Secretary of Karnataka K. Ratna Prabha.

She was speaking on the concluding day of the two-day annual function of Kautilya Vidyalaya at Kalamandira here on Saturday.

Ratna Prabha contended that teachers should identify talents in children and nurture them. She recalled a bad incident during her school days when her teacher had snatched away an object shaped like a butterfly from her and never returned. She advised students to give importance for cleanliness and added that food being precious should never be wasted. She appreciated the programme featuring grandparents which brought her nostalgic moments spent with her grandparents. On the occasion, Ratna Prabha released School magazine Hejje.

‘Kautilya Vidyaratna’ award was presented by JSS Law College CEO K.S. Suresh to teachers H. Madhushri and C.S. Ganesha of the school.

The first day programme on Friday featured ‘Ajjanondige Hejje — Ajjiyondige Gejje’ where grandparents of students walked on the ramp dressed as Kodavas, North Indians and in typical Malnad style. Over 12 elderly couples defying their age, shunning inhibitions elegantly sashayed to the rhythm of background songs on the ramp to convey the message of a blissful joint family life.

Earlier to that the school children danced to various songs.

Speaking on the occasion, Kautilya Vidyalaya Chairman R. Raghu opined that education should not be confined only to academic studies but also include a lot of extra-curricular activities. He stressed the importance of cleanliness and environment protection in the present context.

Principal Dr. L. Savitha, Managing Trustee Nirmala Raghu and others were present.

