Instead of cooked food… Essential Commodities’ Kit distributed

April 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy and local Corporator Satvik Sandesh Swamy yesterday distributed essential commodities’ kits to poor families residing in N.R. Mohalla, Ward No. 35.

A total of 300 kits, with each kit containing rice, dal, cooking oil, salt, soap and other essential commodities sufficient for a week, were distributed.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Coronavirus which has shook the world, has put poor people and farmers in hardship. Mysuru too has a huge number of people who depend on daily wages; especially NR Constituency has more needy people, he added.

Stating that cooked food will get spoilt after some time and also the packaging of such food everyday will increase the waste accumulation, he said that they were providing kits with necessary ingredients required for a week.

BJP City President Srivatsa, leader M.V. Ravishankar, Giridhar, Bhanuprakash, Muruli, Manju C. Gowda, Srikantamurthy and others were present.

