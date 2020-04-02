Instead of cooked food… Essential Commodities’ Kit distributed
News

Instead of cooked food… Essential Commodities’ Kit distributed

April 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru:  Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy and local Corporator Satvik Sandesh Swamy yesterday distributed essential commodities’ kits to poor families residing in N.R. Mohalla, Ward No. 35.

A total of 300 kits, with each kit containing rice, dal, cooking oil, salt, soap and other essential commodities sufficient for a week, were distributed.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Coronavirus which has shook the world, has put poor people and farmers in hardship. Mysuru too has a huge number of people who depend on daily wages; especially NR Constituency has more needy people, he added.

Stating that cooked food will get spoilt after some time and also the packaging of such food everyday will increase the waste accumulation, he said that they were providing kits with necessary ingredients required for a week.

BJP City President Srivatsa, leader M.V. Ravishankar, Giridhar, Bhanuprakash, Muruli, Manju C. Gowda, Srikantamurthy and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching