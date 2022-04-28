International Day of Yoga (IDY)-2022: Two senior Ayush Ministry officers to visit Mysuru

April 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior officers from the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, will visit Mysuru city tomorrow (Apr. 29) to explore the possibility of holding the main event of International Day of Yoga (IDY)-2022 in the surroundings of Mysore Palace or any other suitable venue in Mysuru, on June 21.

The officers will discuss with the officers of Mysuru District Administration and the Police about the possible venue of the event, its accessibility and security measures in case the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirms Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mysuru and take part in the main Yoga Day.

In a communication to Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, New Delhi, has mentioned about his visit to Mysuru along with Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

The visit comes in the wake of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Uttara Kannada MP Ananth Kumar Hegde urging PM Modi to attend the IDY-2022 main event in Mysuru on June 21.

“A need was felt to find the feasibility to hold the main event of IDY in Mysuru,” he said, requesting the Chief Secretary to depute senior officers from State Government for a meeting in Mysuru on Apr. 29 at 12 pm. The letter to Chief Secretary was released to media yesterday.

The meeting will focus on the venue for the main mass yoga demonstration, availability of infrastructure, transportation facilities, accommodation, weather, event management, security etc.

Ayush Ministry Secretary has requested the presence of officers from the District Administration along with Police officials as the discussion will be centred around security of venue.

Focus on India branding

He said that the IDY-2022 that is being observed as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will focus on India branding. “The IDY observation is based on a common yoga protocol demonstration. The main event is a mass yoga demonstration led by the Prime Minister every year from 7 am to 8 am,” Rajesh Kotecha stated in his letter.

IDY-2022 will be the eighth such celebration on June 21 and plans are afoot to make it a massive physical event as it is being held after two years of holding it virtually due to COVID-19. A series of meetings involving Ministers from various Departments has decided to celebrate this year’s IDY with added enthusiasm and vigour.

1,10,000 participants

In his request letter to the PM, Pratap Simha has stated that Mysuru, the birthplace of Ashtanga Yoga, is the perfect location to learn and practise this fairly dynamic form of yoga. Mysuru has a rich history of contributing to the preservation, development and promotion of yoga practices through the teachings of great personalities like Pattabhi Jois and others. Several renowned yogic scholars and gurus have established bases here and nurtured the art to reach global levels, he stated.

It may be recalled, Mysuru created a world record in 2017 through the participation of over 55,506 people. This year, there are plans to involve 1,10,000.