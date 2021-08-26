International Dog Day today: ‘Feed stray dogs, get them vaccinated’

August 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: “Dog-lovers should adopt dogs besides feeding stray dogs and get them vaccinated to celebrate International Dog Day,” said Canine Club of Mysore President B.P. Manjunath.

Many places in the State including Mysuru and Bengaluru have organisations, which are taking care of dogs abandoned by their owners for various reasons. People should take care of such dogs by adopting them and at the same time also take care of stray dogs by feeding them and getting them vaccinated, Manjunath said expressing happiness that there are many people in city, who are feeding strays with milk, biscuits etc.

Dog Shows: International-level dog shows have been held in city, during which dogs costing Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh had participated. “As the President of Canine Club, I have conducted 5-6 dog shows in city. On the occasion of International Dog Day, priority should be given to adopt dogs just like how people adopt animals in Mysuru Zoo,” he said.

The first International Dog Day was celebrated on Aug. 26, 2004 by Colleen Paige, a Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, Conservationist, Dog Trainer and Author. August 26 was chosen because it was the date when Paige’s family adopted their first dog ‘Sheltie’, when he was 10 years old. The Day is observed to raise awareness about dog adoption and the importance of providing rescue dogs with a safe and loving environment.

Micro-chipping: Nowadays, every family owns a dog with some having expensive dogs worth lakhs of rupees. Once a dog is stolen or goes missing, the chances of getting it back are very less. Hence, it is very important for owners to get their dogs micro-chipped so it could be identified when stolen or someone claims that the dog belongs to them. Once the COVID pandemic reduces, Canine Club of Mysore will organise micro-chipping of dogs, Manjunath said.