Vidyaranyapuram Dacoity Case: One arrested in Mumbai? Mysuru Police tight-lipped

August 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Police’s move to circulate photos and videos of the dacoits, who had looted Amruth Gold and Silver Palace in Vidyaranyapuram on the evening of Aug. 23 and shot dead 24-year-old bystander Chandru while escaping, seems to have paid off as one of the suspects have been reportedly detained in Mumbai.

The Police had circulated the images and videos on all social media platforms and in their official accounts. This has led to the arrest, sources said. However, the Police are tight-lipped about it and there is no official communication in this regard as it may hamper investigation, giving room for others to escape.

Sources, however, said that based on the visuals, descriptions and mannerisms, the Mumbai Police have rounded off one person and the same has been informed to the Mysuru Police. On their part, the Mysuru Police dispatched further evidence including fingerprints and the Mumbai Police have matched them too, clinching the evidence sources added.

There were four dacoits and the Police are not disclosing any details as the arrest, if becomes official, would alert the other three and if there are more persons involved in the crime, there are chances of them going underground.

What is bothering the Police is how one of the dacoits managed to reach Mumbai even as nakabandi was announced on the night of the incident itself at all Circles, entry and exit points. Despite curbs, how could the dacoits manage to flee from Mysuru and this angle is being probed.

Also, the Police had stepped up vigil in the Railway Station, Bus Stands and Airport after the incident, leaving no room for the criminals to flee the city. Still they managed to escape and reach a faraway place like Mumbai.

Examining the CCTV footage, it has been established that the dacoits are seasoned criminals and have little fear of the Police. It is suspected that each one had a revolver and only one was used at the time of the crime where the innocent bystander was shot in the head.

Five teams have been formed and the teams are probing the incident at different locations based on the available clues.