Minister questions efficacy of Police, security measures

August 26, 2021

Law and Order in Mysuru has collapsed: Siddharamaiah

Mysore/Mysuru: S.T. Somashekar, Minister in-Charge of Mysuru, convened a meeting with senior Police officials and elected representatives last evening and gathered information about the gang rape and also the shootout incident.

Sources told Star of Mysore that during the meeting, questions were raised on the efficiency of Police machinery as the crime graph has headed north. The Minister expressed his dissatisfaction over the way of functioning of the Police and asked them not to be complacent.

He questioned the officers on night patrolling in areas like Lalithadripura, foothills of Chamundi and other areas that are known to be frequented by youths in the evening. He asked the Policemen to be on alert and in constant touch with informers. Liquor shops in deserted areas must be equipped with CCTV cameras both inside and outside, Somashekar said.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCP (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Geetha Prasanna, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra were present at the meeting.

Siddu tweets disapproval

Former CM Siddharamaiah has urged CM Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to ensure justice to the survivor. In two separate tweets, he stated that law and order in Mysuru has collapsed. “It is unfortunate to know that a couple was attacked and the girl raped. We stand with the victim and her family during these difficult times. I urge the Chief Minister and Home Minister to ensure justice,” he tweeted.

Another tweet read, “Many crimes are being reported from Mysuru these days. Loots, attacks and chain-snatching have become rampant. People are more anxious about their safety.”

‘Take up the case suo motu’

Meanwhile, former Chairperson of State Women’s Commission and Congress leader Manjula Manasa urged the Commission to take up the case suo motu and conduct an investigation.

Shockingly, however, she made a comment against the rape victim. “Disgusted and ashamed of the rape victim. Why did she have to come to such an isolated place at night? She is a management graduate. There has to be some responsibility from her side,” she questioned.

Talking to the media, she vented ire on the Police and the Women’s Commission.

Later, activists of National Students Union of India (NSUI) gathered near the Law Courts Complex and protested against the Government for its failure to protect the student and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.