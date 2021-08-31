Gang rape accused taken to spot for mahazar

August 31, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The four accused in the gang rape case of a 22-year-old MBA student, who are now in Police custody, were taken to the scene of the crime at Lalithadripura at the foot of Chamundi Hill for spot mahazar last evening.

One of the accused, who is a minor, was however, not taken to the mahazar as the Police are yet to gather evidence to determine his exact age as the accused has claimed that he is 17.

The Police are in the process of interrogating the accused in an undisclosed location on the outskirts of the city and last evening at around 5.30, they were brought to the spot in Police vehicles amidst drizzle under tight security.

The spot inspection team was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti. They were taken to the crime spot off Lalithadripura main road near the foothills of Chamundi.

The Police took the accused to a distance of around 500 metres inside the secluded area covered by green patches where they had gang raped the student on the night of Aug. 24. As the case is still under investigation, the accused were brought to the spot with their face covered in black hoods and closely surrounded by Policemen. During the inspection, the Police asked the accused to show from where they had entered the place and how did they reach the spot and which route they took to flee from the place after the rape.

The accused were also questioned on the gang rape act and how the crime video was shot on mobile phones to be used to blackmail the girl and her friend. Pin-to-pin details were obtained from the accused on the sequence of events, state of victims and how they were assaulted and made helpless to commit the heinous act. The entire process was video-recorded and even photographs were taken to establish the facts so that the evidence can be corroborated during trial. The entire area was cordoned off by the Police and entry was restricted only to the investigating team. Media persons and cameramen were barred from the area.

Police bank on scientific evidence gathering

Intensifying their investigation into the sensational case, the Police teams are mulling to use the latest technology to elicit information from the accused and to analyse their mental state. Determined to secure harshest punishment, the investigators are planning to use brain-mapping technology, layered voice analysis and polygraph (lie detector) tests.

Police sources said that the victim and her family have switched off their mobile phones and there is no way to reach them.

As the gang rape survivor has not even come forward to give her statement and has not responded to the Police request to identity the accused, teams are now banking on technology. With brain mapping, the Police can understand the psyche of the accused and tell the Court of law how they are dangerous to the society, sources said.

Senior Police officers and forensic experts say that though tools like polygraph test, narco analysis and brain mapping may not be completely admissible in the Court of law, they remain important investigative aspects and the response of the accused towards them is sufficient to draw inference about their conduct.