International workshop on ‘Speech Processing’ begins at AIISH

Mysuru: A lot of issues which have been posing problem in the past, have been solved through technological revolution but still there is a lot of open research questions and main issues which need to be addressed, said Prof. Rainer Martin from Ruhr-University, Bochum, Germany.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day international workshop on ‘Speech Processing’ organised by All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in association with the International Speech Communication Association at AIISH seminar hall here this morning and said, “Due to technological revolution though many issues related to speech disorders have been solved, still there are lots of challenges and workshops like this will really help to address many existing issues and address new challenges.”

Prof. Kris Demuynck, Ghent University, Belgium, who also spoke on the occasion, said: “I come from Belgium which consists of 10 million people while India has more than one billion people. Because of more population, India is land of opportunity and best place to take up research. The type of research possible here are exciting. For good research, more data and insights are very important, this is available in abundance in India. The more insights the more we can help people. These sorts of workshops will help share ideas and work together for innovations.”

Later, Prof. Rainer Martin spoke on “Speech and Music Enhancement for Hearing Impaired Listeners” while Prof. Kris Demuynck spoke on “an e-health tool for training and evaluating pathological speakers.’

The paper presenters include researchers from Arizona State University, Idiap Research Institute, Switzerland, Ghent University, Belgium, Birzeit University, Palestine, Institute of Communication Acoustics, Bochum, Germany & University of Sheffield, UK. Researchers from prestigious institutes in the country such as IIT, Bombay, IIT, Guwahati, IIIT, Hyderabad & IIIT, and faculty from AIISH, Mysuru will also present their research work.

IIT-Dharwad Professor Prasanna was also present.