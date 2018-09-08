180 Cops pass out from Police Training School

Mysuru: Over 180 Police Constable trainees from the Seventh Batch of Police Training School passed out at a colourful parade held at KSRP Fifth Battalion Parade Grounds on the Lalitha Mahal Road this morning.

The trainees were trained for eight months from 1.1. 2018 and have been trained in all the basic aspects of policing, use of arms and ammunition, tear gas and ways and means to control the crowd. The Guard of Honour was received by IGP (Southern Range) K.V. Sharath Chandra.

In all, there are 18 post-graduates, 115 graduates and 47 PUC and above candidates who have passed out from the Police Training School. They presented an attractive and orderly march past in eight batches. The march past was led by Reserve Police Inspector (Parade Commander) A.G. Ashok Kumar and Assistant Commander SI Prakash.

The respective parade batches were led by Murugendra Padasalagi from Belagavi, H. Vasanth Kumar from Kalaburagi, M. Vijaya from Bengaluru, H.C. Bangara Shetty from Bengaluru, Komal Parikwad from Madikeri, R. Vijaya from Chitradurga, Suresh Aihole from Belagavi, Mallesh Bheemappa Theli from Bengaluru.

CAR DCP B.V. Kittur administered the oath for the trainees and IGP Sharath Chandra distributed the prizes. The all-rounder award was bagged by Murugendra Padasalagi. In the indoor category, H.N. Anil Kumar bagged the first prize, A.P. Jayanna and Mallesh Bheemappa Theli bagged the second prize and J.B. Babu bagged the third place.

In the outdoor section, Murugendra Padasalagi stood first, Mallesh Bheemappa Theli second and Siddapallaiah stood third. In Rifle Shooting, Sanganagowda Patil stood first, Malappa stood second and the third place was bagged by Vinod Kumar, B.R. Girish and K. Basava Shetty. The DGP Award was bagged by Suresh Aihole.

District and Sessions Judge S.K. Vantigodi, City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao, SP Amit Singh, DCP (Law and Order) N/ Vishnuvardhana, KARP Deputy Commandant Praveen Alva and others were present. On the occasion, Usharani, who is serving at Yeshwantpur Police Station in Bengaluru and who has won silver medal in an international Kabaddi event, was felicitated.