CM insists on Mayor post for JD(S)

Bengaluru: Even as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has thrown up a hung verdict, with no party getting an absolute majority in the 65-member civic body, Chief Minister (CM) H.D. Kumaraswamy is said to be holding parleys with the Congress on JD(S) retaining the Mayor post.

In the previous Council, the JD(S), which aligned with BJP, held the Mayor post for 5 years leaving the Deputy Mayor to BJP.

The election to 105 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) including three City Corporations — Mysuru, Tumakuru and Shivamogga ­— on Aug.31, threw up a hung verdict in over 30 ULBs and 2 City Corporations of Mysuru and Tumakuru. Soon as the results of the ULB polls were declared on Sept.3, the CM held talks with State Congress in-charge K.C. Vengopal, KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao and other Senior Congress leaders, on entering into an alliance in order to gain control of ULBs which have thrown up a hung verdict.

Continuing his efforts on gaining control of ULBs wherever possible, Kumaraswamy is said to have held exclusive talks with Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday night. During the talks, Kumaraswamy, reminding Dr. Parameshwara that the JD(S) has been supporting the Congress in BBMP, insisted on Mayor post for the JD(S) in Mysuru and Tumakuru City Corporations.

The CM is said to have explained to the Dy.CM on JD(S) having a bigger number than the Congress in the MCC.