Home Minister to arrive this evening

November 9, 2022

To inaugurate Hebbal and Alanahalli Police Stations, Administrative Block of Police Training School and Hostel building at KPA tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who will be arriving in city today evening, will be inaugurating four new buildings of the Police Department tomorrow.

The Home Minister, who is scheduled to arrive in city at 5.30 pm today, will stay overnight at the Government Guest House.

At 10 am tomorrow, he will inaugurate the newly constructed Alanahalli Police Station on Bannur Road, which has been built at an approximate cost of Rs. 2.15 crore. The Police Station was functioning from the building on the Outer Ring Road near Madegowda Circle. G.N. Srikanth is the Inspector of Alanahalli Police Station.

Alanahalli Police Station

At 11 am, the Home Minister will inaugurate Hebbal Police Station, built at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.15 crore from the Police Department grant behind the Public Library near Kuvempu Circle on Hebbal Main Road. The Police Station was functioning from a private building near Shubodhini Kalyana Mantap on the Outer Ring Road.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, who took keen interest, got a site sanctioned at Kuvempu Circle on Hebbal Main Road for the construction of the Police Station. As the new Police Station building has roads on three sides, has enough space to park seized vehicles and also has facilities such as lock-up, separate chambers for Inspector and Sub-Inspector, an armoury to store arms and ammunition and all basic facilities.

K.R. Prasad is the Inspector of Hebbal Police Station.

At 11.30 am, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will inaugurate the new Administrative Block at the Police Training School in Jyothinagar.

The four-storey building is constructed at a cost of Rs. 16 crore.

At 12.30 pm, the Home Minister will inaugurate the Probationary Gazetted Officer’s Hostel Building (DySP rank officers Hostel Block), constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.51 crore at Karnataka Police Academy (KPA). The new building has a ground floor, first and second floors.

In all, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will be inaugurating four new buildings tomorrow and will leave for Bengaluru by Shatabdi Express at 2 pm.

MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, DG&IGP Praveen Sood, IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, a host of Police officers and elected representatives will be present.