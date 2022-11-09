Child artiste Keerthana is Mandya’s Assistant Commissioner now

November 9, 2022

Mandya: H.S. Keerthana, who recently assumed charge as the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Mandya, had made her entry into Sandalwood as a child artiste at the age of four and has acted in many Kannada films and TV serials.

Apart from acting with the giants of Kannada film industry as a child artists, Keerthana had won many State and National Awards. She has acted in about 32 films and 48 TV serials — films like Karpoorada Gombe, Ganga-Yamuna, Muddina Aliya, Upendra, A, Kanoor Heggadati, Circle Inspector, O Mallige, Lady Commissioner, Habba, Dore; serials like Janani, Chiguru, Putani Agent.

As a child artiste, Keerthana had shared screen with top Kannada film actors like Dr. Vishnuvardhan, Ambarish, Shivarajkumar, Ramesh Aravind, Shashikumar, Devaraj, Malashree, Shruti and others. She was a popular child artists of her time.

Later, as per the wishes of her father, Keerthana concentrated on her studies and completed her KAS Examinations in 2011 and worked as a KAS Officer. Later, she wrote UPSC examination and completed her IAS examination in her sixth attempt, with 167th rank and became an IAS Officer.

Keerthana, who is a 2020 batch IAS Officer, backed by the encouragement and blessings of her parents, studied hard to become an IAS Officer. Now, she is appointed as a full-fledged IAS Officer and has taken charge as Assistant Commissioner of Mandya.

“Prior to this, I had undergone training at Bidar and after completion, I have been appointed directly as Assistant Commissioner of Mandya. I need the cooperation of the people of Mandya to serve them better and I appeal for their cooperation,” said H.S. Keerthana.