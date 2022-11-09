Good scripts produce best actors: Pankaj Tripathi

November 9, 2022

Noted actor speaks at ‘Actors on Acting’ event; says an actor should bring smile on people’s faces

Mysore/Mysuru: An actor who strives to be a social stakeholder is not alone but he turns a thinker in the process of acting, controlling his mind, body and breath in a deep concentrative state.

This was a collective opinion that emerged at a programme titled ‘Actors on Acting’ that was held at Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises in the city on Monday. It was organised by Acting Shastra, in association with Mysore District Amateur Artists Association and Arivu Ranga.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi was the main attraction at the event where he spoke extensively about acting and how a good script can make all the difference. Tripathi’s journey from theatre to the big screen is astounding and he has now become the go-to actor for many directors who are writing roles specifically for him.

“Brilliant scripts produce the best actors as it brings out the best in the people who act. There are many shining examples of how character artistes are coming into their own with the changing landscape of Indian showbiz. While improvisation is an important tool for an actor to immerse himself or herself in a role, it is not something that all actors can do,” he opined.

As a good script is important for a film or an OTT show, even dialogues are crucial. “If you ask me, an actor must be responsible and, in every performance, be it independent cinema or commercial cinema whatever kind of storytelling it may be, the actors must engage the audience so that whoever is coming to watch the content, they are entertained,” he added.

“An actor must entertain. But not with anything over-the-top. The actor should bring a smile on people’s faces. Also, it is not just to entertain but also to say what the director and writer want to convey,” he said. Pankaj recalled his maiden on-screen appearance as an actor in 2003 with T.S. Nagabharana’s Kannada film ‘Chigurida Kanasu’.

In his brief-but-special appearance, Pankaj Tripathi shared the screen space with Shiva Rajkumar as a fellow college student in New Delhi. “I have also spoken to Puneeth Rajkumar,” he recalled.

Former Rangayana Director H. Janardhan (Janni) said that an actor is not lonely and if at all he is alone, he cannot be a good actor. “An actor has a social conscience and he tries to rectify the social ills. He is a social stakeholder. Give and take is fine in acting but one must not build a relationship here as it is not right,” he opined. “Fame in acting comes with hard work, dedication and honesty. He must have all the qualities of a common man including simplicity, love, patience. If a person does not have these qualities, it is impossible to become an actor,” Janni said.

Drama Director Sripad Bhat, theatre activist N. Yathish Kollegal, actor D.U. Saraswathi also touched upon various aspects of acting. “Life and art are inseparable and art mingles with life,” they opined. Writer Sandhya Mendonca moderated the session, artiste K.P. Lakshmana and journalist/author Preeti Nagaraj were present.