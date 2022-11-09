Andaman gang-rape case: Police announce Rs. 1 lakh reward for absconding Officer

November 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Andaman and Nicobar Police have announced Rs. 1 lakh cash reward for providing information about Rishishwarlal Rishi alias R.L. Rishi, son of late Basant Lall, stated a press release from the Office of Mysuru City Police Commissioner, on behalf of Andaman Police.

Rishishwarlal Rishi was serving as Labour Commissioner in Andaman and a case has been registered at Aberdeen Police Station (Port Blair) in Andaman in connection with a gang rape case. “The name of the informant will be kept secret and shall be given a cash reward of Rs. 1,00,000,” the Andaman and Nicobar Police tweeted.

There are two more accused in the case including former Chief Secretary and a high-profile businessman. The former Chief Secretary has now been suspended. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Police was constituted to probe into allegations that a 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was lured to the former Chief Secretary’s house by Rishishwarlal Rishi promising a Government job and was then gang-raped.

FIR No. 165/22 dated 01/10/2022 U/s 376D/228A/506/ 120B IPC has been registered at Police Station, Aberdeen, Port Blair and is being investigated by SIT, Police Lines, Port Blair.

According to the Police note, here are the physical features of 46-year-old Rishishwarlal Rishi: Height – 5.7 ft (approx), body built – medium, hair colour – black, complexion – fair, eye colour – black.

Information may be given on the following numbers to Inspector Jyoti Chattwal +91-94742-46869, Sub-Inspector Abhishekh Menon +91-95318-92057 or 94742-22113 or on email: [email protected].