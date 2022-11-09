When will the pothole-filled Male Mahadeshwara Road be asphalted?

November 9, 2022

About 500 mts stretch from Nazarbad Police Station till Nandini Milk Galaxy is unmotorable

Mysore/Mysuru: The Male Mahadeshwara Road from Nazarbad Police Station Circle towards Yaraganahalli Circle is the busiest road with thousands of vehicles plying on it daily.

Though the stretch from Madegowda Circle-Ring Road junction till DFRL Quarters has been developed, the remaining stretch of the road (about 500 mts) till Nazarbad Police Station Circle is not developed resulting in formation of crater-like potholes on this portion of the road.

This is causing a lot of inconvenience to motorists especially for vehicles ferrying children to various schools at Siddarthanagar and even ambulances carrying patients to nearby hospitals. There are also instances of two-wheeler riders falling and injuring themselves and also four-wheelers getting damaged due to huge potholes.

Saddened by the negligent attitude of the officials concerned, the residents of the apartments on this stretch of the road fill the huge potholes with mud and jelly stones, which last for a day or two and again the potholes appear.

In March this year, following an appeal from former Mayor Sandesh Swamy to the MCC to undertake widening of the road from Nazarbad Police Station Circle till DFRL Quarters, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and MCC Superintending Engineer conducted a spot inspection and nothing more has happened since then.

This road has been widened and developed by the PWD from the Ring Road junction till the Old Milk Dairy. But due to problems in land acquisition process, the widening works from Old Milk Dairy till Nazarbad Police Station Circle has not been taken up.

A shopkeeper on this stretch of the road told SOM that he has been conducting business since about 15 years and added that he has not seen the road being asphalted. Recently, patch up works were taken up but it did not even last for 15 days, he added.

Another regular commuter on this stretch said that till the road is widened and developed, the MCC can undertake potholes filling works which will help motorists commute easily on this already narrow road.

Meanwhile, a MCC Engineer told SOM that they were waiting for the PWD to asphalt the road. As they (PWD) have not taken up the asphalting works, the MCC has decided to take it up for which tenders will be floated shortly.