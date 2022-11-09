I am yet to decide on the choice of Constituency: Siddharamaiah
November 9, 2022

Bengaluru: With just a few months to go for the State Assembly polls, Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that he is yet to decide on the  Constituency from where he would contest the 2023 Assembly elections.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Siddharamaiah said that there are many rumours and speculations doing rounds across the State on the Assembly segment that he would contest from. However, he is sure of winning from any Constituency that he would contest as the Congress party candidate, he said while lashing out at the ruling BJP for ridiculing him over the issue of Constituency.

Maintaining that he is under pressure to contest from Varuna, Kolar, Chamarajpet in Bengaluru, Badami etc., Siddharamaiah, who is the sitting Badami MLA, said that thousands of people of his Constituency (Badami) have written to him saying that they would sit before his house until he announces his candidature  from Badami again.

Bemoaning that he has not been able to visit his Constituency Badami in Bagalkot district for the past two months, the Congress leader contended  that  despite his unavailability, the people there were craving for him.

However, he will take a final decision on the choice of his Constituency as the election nears and at present, he will continue to work for organising and gearing up the party for the Assembly polls, former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah stated.

