L&T constructs DRDO’s 7-storey building in just 45 days

November 9, 2022

BuildTech-2022 discusses finer aspects of 1,30,000 sq.ft structure in Bengaluru

Mysore/Mysuru: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) constructed a seven-storey, state-of-the-art Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in just 45 days using integrated hybrid modular construction technology (IHMCT). The facility was inaugurated on March 17 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the uniqueness of the project and construction methodology were discussed recently at the technical sessions held as part of BuildTech-2022 organised by the Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Centre and Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT). As part of BuildTech-2022, a National Technical Seminar on ‘Latest Technologies in Construction: Need of the Hour — Relevant to Construction Industry’ was held on Nov. 4 and 5 at MBCT Auditorium in Vishweshwaranagar.

B.R. Karthikeyan, Head of Contracts, Buildings and Factories and T. Sasidhar, Joint General Manager, Designs – both from L&T Constructions said, “In a three-acre plot, the RCC pods, wall panels and other elements were precast and transported to the site and high standard of construction was achieved by rigorous quality control measures taken at every phase.”

IHMCT entails on-site and off-site operations to be perfectly coordinated and integrated. The work — with a total built-up area of 1,30,000 sq.ft. — was executed in three shifts with 24 partners (vendors), and the materials were procured from 21 States, they said.

Extradosed Cantilever Bridge

Mechanisation and Analytics

Vishal Verma, Joint General Manager, L&T Constructions, explained the use of mechanisation and analytics in the construction industry and touched upon ten technological pillars. One of them is Internet of Things (IoT) that played a vital role. Embedded sensors would reveal the performance of machines before imminent breakdown.

Dr. Sandeep Shirkhedkar of ImaGIS Engineering Solutions, Nagpur spoke about advancement in surveying and mapping that could be effectively used to locate potholes, edge break and disintegration of roads.

Bamboo Structure

V.N. Heggade, former Executive Director of Gammon India and an alumnus of NIE, Mysuru, analysed the extradosed cantilever bridges as an affordable technology. Extradosed bridge is an in-between variation of girder and cable-stayed bridge. When the old arched bridge at Siddapur in Kodagu was to be replaced, it was decided to go in for the extradosed bridge, the first in the country, and was designed by Heggade.

Dr. Jagadish Vengala, Associate Professor at PVPSIT, Vijayawada, spoke about the potential of bamboo as a building material and said the life of structures built with treated bamboo would last for 40 to 50 years and they could be built fast. Dr. Omkar Pawar, Manager, Schueco, Bengaluru, drove home the importance of glass and glazing systems in creating beautiful facades and enhancing the aesthetics of structures. M.N. Ramesh of Enstrectura Consultants, Bengaluru, spoke on Advances in Industrial Flooring Technology.

Supertech Towers that were demolished recently.

Forensic Civil Engineering

B.S.C. Rao of Advaita Consultants, Bengaluru, said that Forensic Civil Engineering (FCE), was a new discipline in India while it has gained a lot of significance in advanced countries. He defined FCE as the art and science of engineering to investigate the causes of a structure collapse and present the facts cogently. He said that with a large number of structural failures taking place in the country, there was a great need for forensic civil engineers.

Dr. Anil Joseph, MD, Geostructurals Pvt. Ltd., Kochi, spoke about the recent demolition of Supertech Towers in Noida. Supertech Towers, with a built-up area of 7.5 lakh sq.ft., was brought down following a Court order. “We tied up with South African company ‘Jet Demolition’ to execute the job through implosion or controlled blasting. The planning began six months in advance and it took just nine seconds to bring down the structure,” he recalled.