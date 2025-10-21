In Briefs

Intl. Meet in Mandya

October 21, 2025

Mandya, Oct. 21- Mysuru Royal Institute of Technology (MRIT), Lakshmipura Road, Mandya, has organised an International Conference on Communication, Computer and Information Technology-2025 (IC3IT-2025) at its premises on Oct. 24 at 10 am. Dr. S. Vidyashankar, Vice- Chancellor, VTU, Belagavi, will be the chief guest.

Rossana Caputo, Senior Business Advisor, Equinox Advisory Ltd., Malta, Europe, President, MIICT, Malta, Europe and Bernard Mallia, CEO – Equinox Group, Malta, Europe, President, IRISS, Malta, Europe, will be the guests of honour.

Dr. B.D. Parameshachari, Vice-Chair (MDC), IEEE Bangalore Section and Professor & Head, Department of ECE, NMIT, Bengaluru and Dr. Ravichandra Kulkarni, Chair, IEEE Mysore Subsection and Dean-Research, MIT Mysore, will be the special invitees.

Dr. Chandana Vidyashankar, President, Nandini N. Murthy, Secretary, Dr. Ramalingaiah, Treasurer, Dr. R.M. Mahalingegowda, Vice-President, B. Hemavathi, Joint Secretary, Dr. K.S. Abhinandhan, Principal, MRIT, Mandya and Dr. N. Nakul, Vice-Principal, MRIT, Mandya, will be present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching