Intl. Meet in Mandya

October 21, 2025

Mandya, Oct. 21- Mysuru Royal Institute of Technology (MRIT), Lakshmipura Road, Mandya, has organised an International Conference on Communication, Computer and Information Technology-2025 (IC3IT-2025) at its premises on Oct. 24 at 10 am. Dr. S. Vidyashankar, Vice- Chancellor, VTU, Belagavi, will be the chief guest.

Rossana Caputo, Senior Business Advisor, Equinox Advisory Ltd., Malta, Europe, President, MIICT, Malta, Europe and Bernard Mallia, CEO – Equinox Group, Malta, Europe, President, IRISS, Malta, Europe, will be the guests of honour.

Dr. B.D. Parameshachari, Vice-Chair (MDC), IEEE Bangalore Section and Professor & Head, Department of ECE, NMIT, Bengaluru and Dr. Ravichandra Kulkarni, Chair, IEEE Mysore Subsection and Dean-Research, MIT Mysore, will be the special invitees.

Dr. Chandana Vidyashankar, President, Nandini N. Murthy, Secretary, Dr. Ramalingaiah, Treasurer, Dr. R.M. Mahalingegowda, Vice-President, B. Hemavathi, Joint Secretary, Dr. K.S. Abhinandhan, Principal, MRIT, Mandya and Dr. N. Nakul, Vice-Principal, MRIT, Mandya, will be present.