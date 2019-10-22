INX Media Case: SC grants bail to P. Chidambaram

October 22, 2019

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today granted bail to former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

A three-member Apex Court Bench led Justice R. Banumathi passed orders to this effect.

Chidambaram will have to surrender his passport and submit himself for investigations when required. The former Union Minister will also have to submit personal bail bonds of Rs. One lakh and two sureties of the same amount. He cannot leave the country without permission of the Trial Court.

The bail order does not have any immediate effect since Chidambaram is now under Enforcement Directorate’s custody in a related money-laundering case. He will need bail in that case too to be a free man.

Chidambaram has been charged with bribery and corruption in the INX Media case for clearing a foreign investment deal for the company in 2007 allegedly on a quid pro quo for shell companies associated with his son Karti Chidambaram, who is also on bail in this case.

