Banking services partially hit as employees protest against merger

October 22, 2019

Mysuru: Banking services was partially hit in city this morning as employees of some Public Sector Banks and as well as a few Private Sector Banks went on a protest following an All India Bank strike called by some Bank Unions.

Over 500 employees of Public Sector Banks — Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank and Dena Bank, supported by staff of Private Sector Banks such as Karnataka Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Catholic Syrian and Federal Banks, under the banner of All India Bank Employees’ Association and the Bank Employees Federation of India, gathered at the Corporation Bank’s Regional Office on Vinoba Road and staged a demonstration against the merger of Banks, which they claimed was detrimental to the Banking industry.

Raising slogans against the Union Government, the employees urged the Government to stop reforms, step up recovery of bad loans and to take stringent action against defaulters.

They also demanded that customers must not be ‘harassed’ with penal charges and that service charges must not be hiked. This apart, they also sought a hike in interest rate on deposits.

However services in other Public Sector Banks such as SBI and Vijaya Bank remained unaffected as the employees did not join the strike.

Mysuru District Bank Employees Association Secretary H. Balakrishna, other Office-bearers Subbanna, Padmanabha Nayaka, Putturam, Chandrika, Ragini and others took part.

