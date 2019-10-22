Rain devastates K.R. Pet
News

Rain devastates K.R. Pet

October 22, 2019

Vehicles line up on Mysuru-K.R. Pet Road as bridge submerges; One killed

K.R. Pet:  The incessant rain for the last two days in K.R. Pet taluk has inundated many areas. 

In Ganjigere village, one Kumar (34), hailing from Murukanahalli who was staying in his grandmother’s house, was killed last night when the house crumbled in the rain.

The villagers helped to get the body retrieved. K.R. Pet Rural Police have registered a case. Revenue officials visited the spot.

Lakes in Rayasamudra, Haralahalli, Sindughatta, Nitimangala and Vasantapura have breached flooding agricultural lands and spoiling pumpsets and the drip irrigation project.

Murukanahalli bridge is submerged with Mysuru-K.R. Pet State Highway blocked till noon today resulting in vehicles lining up for several kilometres.

Sri Siddalingeshwara Gadduge at Kapanahalli Gavi Mutt, said to be the family deity of CM B.S. Yediyurappa, is submerged. Hundreds of electric poles have been uprooted plunging the town to darkness. Collapsed houses have made a few families homeless.

Tahsildar M. Shivamurthy and ZP Agriculture and Industry Standing Committee Chairman H.T. Manju inspected the affected areas. 

Manju has sought suitable compensation for farmers who have lost crops and asked for immediate repair of  damaged bridges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching