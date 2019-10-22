Former Mayor Prakash opposes toll collection on Nanjangud Road

October 22, 2019

Mysuru: Former Mysuru Mayor B.K. Prakash has strongly opposed toll collection on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road (NH 766).

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Prakash maintained that the Government’s move to collect toll from vehicles on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road and Mysuru-T.Narasipur Road, which provide a crucial link to the city, was not right.

Condemning the plan of the authorities to collect toll from vehicles on the ever-busy Mysuru-Nanjangud Road in the first stage, the former Mayor claimed that plans were also afoot to collect toll on Gundlupet and T.Narasipur Roads in a later stage.

Former Mayor B.K. Prakash addressing a press meet in city yesterday as City Congress President R. Murthy, former Deputy Mayor Pushpavalli and leader Eshwar Chakkadi look on.





Contending that the toll collection move was a burden on the middle class and the poor, he said that the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road was converted into a Highway after much struggle and it was important that the road be widened and developed further to meet the growing vehicular movement.

Pointing out that common man is already burdened with increasing road tax, vehicle insurance premiums and other taxes, Prakash said the decision to collect toll was an unscientific one which needed a review. Noting that good roads hold key for the development of a State, he urged the Government to drop the move on toll collection and thus save the vehicle owners from more financial burden.

