Irwin Road widening hurdles to be cleared

September 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: All the bottlenecks for the widening of the much delayed and much controversial Irwin Road will be cleared within a month, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha told reporters at a press conference at Jaladarshini Guest House yesterday.

Now the only contentious property on the road is the Jumma Masjid. The Wakf Board that manages the Masjid has told the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) that it does not want the compensation money but the MCC should build similar dome structure and minarets and also provide land in some other area to compensate the land loss to the Jumma Masjid.

“This issue has to be cleared at Government level and talks are on. Already, the Wakf Board authorities have been taken into confidence and they have agreed to leave the Masjid land that is required to widen the road and the issue will be sorted out within a month,” the MP said.

Similar to Irwin Road, a Temple at Kalasthawadi has to be vacated to facilitate the construction of a National Highway. “Discussions are on to deviate the road to save the Temple and our main intention is to build the road and at the same time save religious structures. Alternative ways and means will be chalked out to find an amicable solution,” he said.