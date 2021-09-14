Legal miners are facing threats: Mandya MP

September 14, 2021

Won’t interfere in illegal mining issue, asserts Kumaraswamy

Mandya: Throwing down the gauntlet at illegal mining again, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish has alleged that people who are doing illegal mining around the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam and also in many areas inside Pandavapura are threatening legal miners. “Now both legal and illegal mining have been stopped. Unfortunately, the illegal lot is threatening legal miners these days and people are scared to resume mining,” she said.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a bus shelter at Vivekananda Double Road yesterday, Sumalatha said that people who had indulged in illegal mining and who have caused much destruction to the environment and also threatened the very safety of KRS Dam are facing deep losses now as their trade has been shut.

“But they are now threatening the legal mine owners. I have credible information that they have been calling up the legal miners asking them not to start mining — even if it is legal — until all mining activities reopen in the district. This is the reason why even legal mining has been stopped,” she said.

Lashing out at JD(S) legislators of Mandya for their personal remarks against her, the Mandya MP said that personal attacks have started ever since she filed her nomination papers. “People have given a befitting reply but still the MLAs and their bosses have not learnt a lesson and have been continuing personal attacks. Let them speak about Mandya’s development. By commenting on trivial issues like my letterhead that has Sumalatha Ambarish or Sumalatha Amarnath, the JD(S) leaders are belittling their positions and also diverting people’s attention,” she charged.

MySugar factory: Reacting on restarting the MySugar factory, the MP said that she has no issues on whoever starts the factory. “Even if the Government does it or if any private player does it, it does not matter. The main issue here is that the factory must begin as it benefits thousands of farmers. The factory has not been started despite efforts and we are testing the patience of farmers,” she added.

Sarcastic Kumaraswamy

On a visit yesterday to Keelara village in Mandya where farmer Shankaregowda has mysteriously lost 20 cattle heads, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy refused to comment on Sumalatha’s statements on illegal mining and also refused to intervene in the stand-off between miners and the Government.

“I will not intervene in the con-fusion between legal and illegal mining and the Government decisions. There are many capable people in Mandya who can stop illegal mining in Mandya,” he said, not forgetting to be sarcastic. Without mentioning Sumalatha’s name and obviously targeting her, he said, “there are many powerful people here. Let them solve all the problems. What is the need for me to intervene.”