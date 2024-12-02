ISKCON urges Centre to protect minority Hindus in Bangladesh
News

ISKCON urges Centre to protect minority Hindus in Bangladesh

December 2, 2024

Bengaluru: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Bengaluru, has apprised the Centre of the ongoing attacks on their monks and other members of the Hindu Vaishnavite community in Bangladesh.

The arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das marks the latest incident in a series of attacks and threats by Islamists against ISKCON and other Hindu religious groups over the past three months.

ISKCON Bengaluru President Madhu Pandit Dasa on Sunday expressed concern over the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and urged the Centre to work with neighbouring countries to protect the rights of minorities in the region.

Speaking at a peaceful Sankirtan organised at the Hare Krishna Hill to show solidarity with the persecuted minorities in Bangladesh, Dasa said, “We have come across disturbing reports about the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. We are deeply concerned about the situation and expect the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, ISKCON devotees and all other persecuted minority communities.”

“We also request the Government of India to work with our neighbouring countries to protect the rights of minorities in the region,” he said.

 Describing the event, Dasa stated that the Sankirtan at the temple was organised to express ISKCON’s support and solidarity with the victims and to pray for their well-being. He highlighted that in recent months, the Hindu community has faced attacks in Bangladesh, including the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, the Spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Manch and a prominent devotee leader, by Dhaka Police.

“Temples are being targeted and the followers of Sanatana Dharma are under serious threats. The fanatic mob has also killed many people during their attacks. Such attacks on Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh have been ongoing, and this needs to stop,” he said.

