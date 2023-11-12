Issuance of fake death certificate, family tree: Former T. Narasipur Revenue Inspector, two Village Administrative Officers suspended

November 12, 2023

By S.T. Ravikumar

Mysore/Mysuru: Acting against irregularities, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has suspended a former Revenue Inspector of Kasaba Hobli in T. Narasipur taluk and two Village Administrative Officers on charges of creating fake death certificate and family tree (Vamsha Vriksha) for property Khata registration.

K. Devanna, a former Kasaba Hobli Revenue Inspector and currently serving as Food Inspector in T. Narasipur taluk office, former Bhyrapura Circle Village Administrative Officer and current Jayapura Hobli Administrative Officer Pradeep Singh and Hamsalekha, Administrative Officer of Bhumi Kendra in T. Narasipur taluk office are the ones who have been suspended.

RTI activist B.N. Nagendra of Mysuru had lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner on Aug. 22, 2022 accusing the three of illegally registering Khata in the name of non-existent persons by creating fake documents in respect of 22 Guntas of land coming under Survey No. 55/2 Tirumakudlu Village of Kasaba Hobli in T. Narasipur taluk and 8 Guntas of land coming under survey no. 55/6, in exchange for a huge sum of money as kickback.

Following a direction from the DC, Assistant Commissioner K.R. Rakshith carried out a probe and submitted a report on Aug. 4, 2023 stating that the charges against K. Devanna, Pradeep Singh and Hamsalekha were prima facie true. Subsequently, the DC Dr. K.V. Rajenda suspended the three officials, pending departmental enquiry in an order issued on Nov. 8.

The 22 Guntas of land in Tirumakudlu Survey No.55/2 and 8 Guntas of land in Survey No. 55/6 was in the Joint Khata in the name of original Khata holders M.R. Raghunatharao, M.R. Gopalarao and M.R. Nagarajarao, until the year 2019-20.

Later the accused created fake death certificates of the three Joint Khata holders and created a fake family tree in the name of Bengaluru residents Lalitha Jayagopal, Sudhir Jayagopal and Sumana Jayagopal, who were in no way connected to the original Joint Khata holders. Thereafter, the three officials illegally issued Pauti Khata by creating fake Form 12 and 21, by receiving a huge sum of money as kickback.

The Assistant commissioner in his probe report, had recommended disciplinary action against the previous RRT Shirastedars of T. Narasipur taluk office H.P. Raviprasad (currently serving as MUDA special Tahsildar at Mysuru) and K. Prabhuraj (currently serving as election Shirastedar at Mysuru City Corporation), K. Devanna, Pradeep Singh and Hamsalekha, as the charges against them were prima facie true.

Following the report, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, using his powers, suspended K. Devanna, Pradeep Singh and Hamsalekha and recommended the Mysuru Regional Commissioner to initiate disciplinary action against the two other accused officials- H.P.Raviprasad and K.Prabhuraj.

It may be mentioned here that ‘Star of Mysore’s sister concern ‘Mysuru Mithra’ had earlier reported the scam.