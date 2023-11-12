Kannada Rajyotsava celebrated at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala

November 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated in a grand and purposeful manner at Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Yadavagiri here recently.

Tarini Chidananda Gowda, daughter of Poet Laureate Kuvempu and her husband Prof. K. Chidananda Gowda, former Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor, along with Swami Yukteshanandaji, Correspondent of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, inaugurated the celebration by lighting a lamp at a specially decorated stage.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarini Chidananda Gowda explained about the birth of Kannada State, the richness of Kannada language, developing interest and the necessary for learning Kannada etc.

Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda underlined the birth, growth and richness of the language and the purpose of learning Kannada while giving examples.

Vidyashala Correspondent Swami Yukteshanandaji, in his presidential address, explained how the Vidyashala is serving and promoting Kannada, the opportunities for expanding the horizons of the language and the importance of learning other languages as well along with Kannada.

Vidyashala’s Kannada teacher S. Chandrashekar gave a talk on the great Kannada writers who had visited the Vidyashala and the activities of the school teachers in promoting Kannada.

SSLC and PUC students of the Vidayashala who scored high marks in Kannada (2022-23) were felicitated on the occasion.

Two students of the school melodiously sang a poem of Adikavi Pampa, while the Vidyashala teachers sang the song written by the school teacher Chandrashekar, under the guidance of the school Principal S. Balaji, the school students presented a folk dance and a Kannada Musical Nite and enacted a short Kannada play ‘Sriramakrishnara Bayalalli Kuvempu.’

Vidyashala’s Kannada teacher S.S. Ramesh, who retired recently after 35 years of service, Vidyashala’s teachers and others were present during the Rajyotsava celebrations.