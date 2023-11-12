Deepavali shopping: People throng cracker stalls, markets
November 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of Deepavali festival that began with Naraka Chaturdashi today, crowds have been gathering at firecracker stalls and markets across the city since early morning. The festive atmosphere will persist for three days, concluding with Deepavali (Balipadyami) on Nov. 14.

Make-shift cracker stalls, authorised by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and located at places such as Chamundipuram on Narayan Shastry road, J.K. Grounds, Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds, and Kuvempunagar, have been bustling with customers eager to purchase crackers.

In adherence to the Supreme Court’s mandate to sell only green crackers, customers are diligently checking for the green cracker logo on boxes to avoid potential issues with authorities.

Notably, chit fund operators are also seen buying cracker boxes in bulk for their investors, available in the range of Rs. 250, Rs. 500, Rs. 750, Rs. 1,500, and Rs. 3,000. Sky lanterns, adding to the festive ambiance, are being sold at Shivarampet shops alongside clay lamps.

On a different note, the Devaraja Market and its surroundings, abundant with flower vendors, are witnessing brisk business. A roll of Chrysanthemum (Sevanthige) was sold at Rs. 60 in the morning, marking a considerable increase from Rs. 10- Rs. 20 a few days ago.

Despite the sudden price hike, people seem undeterred, given that it is also Amavasya day today. Many theists practise puja at home and visit the Mahadeshwara Temple on Amavasya.

Consequently, flowers and other puja items such as coconut, banana, turmeric, vermilion, camphor and incense sticks are in high demand, with vendors experiencing significant sales.

In some villages within the district, farmers continue the tradition of worshipping livestock, especially cattle, during Deepavali. Cattle are bathed and adorned with various colours, with the colours sold in packets also witnessing high demand in the markets.

