Jackfruit Mela generates business worth Rs. 40 lakh
News

Jackfruit Mela generates business worth Rs. 40 lakh

May 6, 2025

Mysuru: The two-day Jackfruit Mela, organised by Sahaja Samrudha in association with the Rotary Club of Mysore West, at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in city, was a resounding success, generating business worth Rs. 40 lakh.

The event drew more than 10,000 visitors and over 2,000 saplings of the popular ‘Kempalasu’ jackfruit varieties — Siddu and Shankar — were sold.

Jackfruit growers from across Karnataka participated in the fair, bringing fresh jackfruits and a wide range of jackfruit-based delicacies. These items witnessed tremendous sales, highlighting the growing consumer interest in the versatile fruit.

A major attraction of the festival was the jackfruit-eating competition held on Sunday. In men’s category, K.C. Somesh clinched first place by consuming 15 jackfruit bulbs in just 45 seconds, while S.D. Mohan Kumar secured second place. In women’s category, Sahana emerged victorious by eating 15 bulbs in 1 minute and 30 seconds, followed by Sushma, who took second place.

Renowned actress Akshata Pandavapura presented the awards to the winners and addressed the gathering, calling jackfruit an “ambassador of food culture.” She lauded its medicinal properties, emphasising its health benefits and importance of incorporating jackfruit into daily diets. She also noted that jackfruit farming can significantly boost farmers’ incomes, making it a valuable agricultural crop.

Speaking at the event, Akshata underscored the cultural and nutritional significance of jackfruit and encouraged more people to appreciate its value. Experts at the festival echoed her sentiments, pointing out that Karnataka is home to unique jackfruit varieties, with Shankar and Siddu varieties being notable for their distinctive taste and vibrant colour.

They remarked that events such as this festival play a vital role in raising consumer awareness about jackfruit, which they described as a commendable and necessary effort. Krishnaprasad, Director of Sahaja Samrudha, Seema Krishnaprasad and others were present.

