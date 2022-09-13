‘Jain queen Rani Chennabhairadevi’s Memorial to be built near Karwar’

September 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) Educational Institutions Vice-President D. Surendra Kumar said that a Memorial for Jain queen Rani Chennabhairadevi will be built at the theme park to come up near Karwar, the district headquarters of Uttara Kannada. He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day National Seminar on ‘Jain religion: Pro-social thoughts’ organised by Hampi Kannada University’s Jain Literature Studies Centre and SDM Women’s College, Mysuru, at SDM Women’s College in Krishnamurthypuram here on Monday.

Pointing out that Rani Chennabhairadevi, who was from Gerusoppa, was a great warrior who had warded off Portuguese invasion, Surendra Kumar regretted that the queen had not been given her due. As such, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade, who is now a RS MP, had sought a 10-acre area from the Government for the construction of her Memorial. Now, the Government has sanctioned the land and the Memorial would come up at the theme park near Karwar, he said adding that the Memorial will feature the queen’s life and brave deeds, photographs, literature and documentary.

Noting that the gist of Jain religion is focussed on pro-social thoughts, Surendra Kumar said that the religion strongly advocates non-violence. The religion is centric to the idea of live and let others live, he added.

Hampi Kannada University Vice-Chancellor Dr. S.C. Ramesh, who presided, said that Jain religion had made enormous contribution to the country.

Maintaining that Jain literature has full of social thoughts, human values and narratives of life, he said that it is important to read it. The essence of all other religions too is the same as propounded in Jain literature, he added.

Kendra Sahitya Academy’s Kannada Advisory Committee Member Dr. Padmini Nagaraj said that the preaching of Jain religion is just not limited to Jain faith. Stressing on the need for maintenance of peace and harmony between communities, she said it is important for everyone to lead life harmoniously at this critical juncture.

National Institute of Prakrit Studies and Research (Shravanabelagola) Director Dr. Jayakumar Upadhye, Hampi Kannada University Officers Dr. Tharihalli Hanumanthappa and Prof. G.C. Rajanna, SDM Women’s College Principal Prof. Sainath Malligemadu and others were present.

The Seminar will conclude today, with the valedictory at 4 pm.