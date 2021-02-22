Janapara Utsava enthrals public
News

Janapara Utsava enthrals public

February 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The day-long Janapara Utsava-2021 got off to a colourful start at Kirurangamandira (Mini Theatre) in Kalamandira premises here this morning. The programme was organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture, under its special  unit scheme.

District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar inaugurated the programme by playing ‘damaruga’ (two-headed drum) while MP Pratap Simha also joined him by beating the ‘dollu’ (drums). 

Folk troupes including Kamsale by Desiranga Samskrutika Samsthe of Mysuru, Puja Kunita by Kariyappa and team of T. Narasipur, Dollu Kunita by Nikhil and team of Mysuru and Goravara Kunita by Nele Hinnele of Mysuru enthralled the public.

The stage programme began with dance-drama ‘Sri Gajanana Kathe’ by Bhagyalakshmi and team of Mysuru. Ningaraju and team of T. Narasipur later rendered Sugama Sangeetha and Naada Geethe. Chandrakanth and team of Shiramalli, H.D. Kote taluk, melodiously recited ‘Manteswamy and Mahadeshwara Pada.’

Later, folk songs by Lakshmiram and team of Mysuru, devotional songs by Sowbhagya, Padma and team of Mysuru, Kranti Geete by Narayan and team of Mysuru, Sobane Pada by Chennajamma, Chikkamanchamma and team of T. Narsipur and finally another dance-drama by Chamaraju of Kaladhare Cultural Trust of Mysuru will be held as per the day-long schedule.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director H. Chennappa and others were present.

