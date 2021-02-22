Physical classes for 6th, 7th and 8th std. students begin
Mysore/Mysuru: Eleven months after Schools were shut following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in March last year, the physical classes for students of  6th, 7th and 8th standards (Higher Primary classes) began across the district and the State this morning. 

A fortnight ago, the State Government had given nod for the opening of Schools for the three standards from Feb.22.

Mysuru DDPI Dr. Panduranga told  Star of Mysore that  physical classes for Higher Primary classes began in all Schools across the district today, with all COVID-19 safety measures such as thermal screening , mandatory wearing of face mask and maintenance of physical distancing. He pointed out that though online classes were being conducted, the physical classes (offline) began only today.

Stating that classes will be held from 10 am till 4.30 pm six days a week, he said that all the School Heads have been directed to ensure utmost safety and health of students. Maintaining that all schools were sanitised prior to the commencement of classes, Dr. Panduranga said that Schools across the district recorded an average  student attendance of 70 percent on the first day today, which is a good sign, considering the fact that the scare of the deadly pandemic has not been completely erased from the minds of the people.

