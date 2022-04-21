Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar’s bust unveiling atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow

April 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, titular head Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar will unveil the bust of Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar atop Chamundi Hill at 9.30 am tomorrow.

Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat President Bharath Kalaiah told Star of Mysore that Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar’s bust will be unveiled by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar at 9.30 am tomorrow. MP Pratap Simha, MLA G.T. Devegowda, Temple Executive Officer Yathiraj Sampathkumaran, Chamundeshwari Temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dikshit and others will be present. As part of the inauguration, Vidwan Krishnamurthy and team will present a Nadaswara music recital, he said adding that the bust has been installed in the park located opposite the Chamundi Hill Police Outpost and Gram Panchayat Office.

Recalling the contribution made by Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar (1918-1974) for the overall development of the Hill and making it an international tourist attraction, Bharath said that Chamundi Hill villagers and members of the public have voluntarily contributed funds for the installation of the bust, out of great respect for the erstwhile Mysore Kings.

Stating that the granite bust has been sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Surya Prakash, brother of noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who is credited for the splendid sculpture of Adi Shankaracharya installed in Kedarnath, he said that the total height of the bust is six-and-a-half feet, with the bust measuring a height of 3.5 ft. and the pedestal 3 ft. Pointing out that the total cost of the bust including the installation cost is Rs. 8 lakh, he said that the cost includes the actual cost of the granite, construction of pedestal and steps, development of garden, installation of grills etc., he added.