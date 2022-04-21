Develop Karanji Lake to attract more tourists: Minister

April 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister of Forest and Food & Civil Supplies Umesh Katti has asked officials to develop Karanji Lake Nature Park to attract more tourists.

He gave this advice to Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy after visiting the Lake on Wednesday morning. He expressed his happiness over the environment in the lake premises, after he enjoyed a ride in the boat.

He later visited Kuppanna Park and had a view of the Glass House. The Minister advised the authorities to conduct 3-4 programmes every year in addition to the present programmes during the Dasara season and give free entry to the public. Umesh Katti also visited Shuka Vana at Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama.

L.R. Mahadevaswamy told media persons that the Minister has given some necessary suggestions and the same will be implemented.

ZAK member Jyothi Rechanna, Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs) Dr. V. Karikalan, and K. Kamala Karikalan, Horticulture Department Deputy Director Rudresh and others were present on the occasion.

The Minister, along with officials, also visited Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district to get detailed information about the garden and other attractions of the garden in the wake his intention to develop the 250 acre plot in front of Ghataprabha River’s Hidakal Dam into a tourist park as the area is a part of his constituency Hukkeri.

Mandya District Horticulture Department Deputy Director Manjunath, KRS Horticulture Department State Zonal Assistant Director Raghu and others were present on the occasion.