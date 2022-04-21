Promising Bank job: One arrested for cheating youth of Rs. 6.5 lakh

April 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police have arrested a person for cheating a youth of Rs. 6.5 lakh by promising him a job at a bank.

The youth, identified as Chethan Kumar of city, who was searing for a job, was accosted by the accused, who promised him a job of an accountant at a bank and had got a total of Rs. 6.5 lakh transferred to four bank accounts.

As the accused failed to keep up his promise, Chethan, on Oct. 6, 2021, had lodged a complaint at the CEN Police Station.

Inspector Shabeer Hussain, who had registered a case, led a team comprising staff S. Manjunath, B.V. Manjunath and H.V. Rangaswamy, traced the accused through mobile phone location and arrested him in Shivamogga on Apr. 15.

During interrogation, the Police came to know that the accused had a case registered at the CEN Police Station in Haveri and was out on bail.

The Police have recovered Rs. 1.40 lakh cash, one mobile phone, 13.15 gram gold earring, 13.40 gram gold chain and various documents from the accused.