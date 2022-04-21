Weekend concerts at Nadabrahma

April 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, Mysuru, is organising two music concerts this weekend to remember M.H. Raja Rao, the Secretary who served for more than three decades and K.V. Murthy, who served the Sabha for more than three decades in various capacities.

On Apr. 23 at 6 pm, M.H. Raja Rao Memorial Concert. Also jointly M.R. Venkatadasappa & M.V. Lakshmamma Memorial Concert sponsored by friends & family for Raja Rao & late M.V. Ramachandra Rao for his parents. G.K. Manamohan Krishna on vocal with Keshava Mohan Kumar & A. Radhesh accompanying the vocalist.

On Apr. 24 at 6 pm, Vasu, former MLA, will inaugurate K.V. Murthy Memorial Concert which will be followed by a violin duet by Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishna & Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi. They will be accompanied on mridanga by K.U. Jayachandra Rao and Giridhar Udupa on ghata.