Weekend concerts at Nadabrahma
News

Weekend concerts at Nadabrahma

April 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, Mysuru, is organising two music concerts this weekend to remember M.H. Raja Rao, the Secretary who served for more than three decades and K.V. Murthy, who served the Sabha for more than three decades in various capacities.

On Apr. 23 at 6 pm, M.H. Raja Rao Memorial Concert. Also jointly M.R. Venkatadasappa & M.V. Lakshmamma Memorial Concert sponsored by friends & family for Raja Rao & late M.V. Ramachandra Rao for his parents. G.K. Manamohan Krishna on vocal with Keshava Mohan Kumar & A. Radhesh accompanying the vocalist.

On Apr. 24 at 6 pm, Vasu, former MLA, will inaugurate K.V. Murthy Memorial Concert which will be followed by a violin duet by Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishna & Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi. They will be accompanied on mridanga by K.U. Jayachandra Rao and Giridhar Udupa on ghata.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching