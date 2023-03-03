JD(S) Pancharathna Yatra to conclude in Mysuru on March 26

March 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to maintain the poll momentum in its stronghold of old Mysuru region, the JD(S) has decided to conclude its Statewide Pancharathna Yatra in Mysuru on Mar.26.

This decision was taken at the party meeting held at Silent Shores Resort here yesterday, which was chaired by JD(S) Legislative Party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Addressing the meeting, Kumaraswamy said that Pancharathna Yatra has covered 75 Assembly Constituencies thus far and the party has planned to end the Yatra by holding a mammoth rally in Mysuru on Mar.26.

Asserting that the party would win a majority of the 75 Assembly seats where the Yatra has taken place, Kumaraswamy asked the party workers not to show any laxity in campaigning and keep the momentum going by keeping in constant touch with the voters.

Maintaining that the party would win the polls with an absolute majority, he said that the party leaders must ensure a gathering of more than 10 lakh for the valedictory of the Pancharathna Yatra.

Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, who also addressed the meeting, said that the valedictory of the Pancharathna Yatra should be a record breaking one.

Noting that a roadshow under the leadership of party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda should be taken out from Ramanagara to Mysuru, he said that the roadshow should be a huge success and a memorable one for the people of old Mysuru region. He also suggested that the roadshow be held on the service road of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway as it would be the best way for connecting with people.

Asking the party leaders and workers not to rest until the party returns to power, Kumaraswamy said that the party should win at least two Assembly segments in Mysuru city, for which the party workers should give out their best. He also gave some tips to the party leaders on the campaign strategy to be adopted in order to ensure win of JD(S) candidates.

MLA s G.T. Devegowda, S.R. Mahesh, D.C. Thammanna, K. Mahadev and M. Ashwin Kumar, the party Corporators, local leaders and others were present.