Hike in gas prices: Congress protests

March 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Condemning the hike in prices of LPG cylinders, Congress workers led by former MLA M.K. Somashekar staged a protest at Ramaswamy Circle in city on Wednesday.

The protesters, expressing their anguish by showing empty cylinders and earthen stove, alleged that the poor and middle class people are reeling under difficulties due to the anti-people policy of the Central Government. By frequently hiking the rates of LPG cylinders, the poor are being pushed towards the crisis. The prices of essential commodities have already touched the sky and now the rates of cylinders are hiked, they alleged.

Former MLA Somashekar said “The Centre has hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs. 50 and commercial cylinder by Rs. 350. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet again made the people feel the heat during the onset of summer, showing the path of financial crisis to the people. It is the first contribution of the budget of Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The people will reel under more such decisions to follow, like inflation and tax. Modi has been harping of ‘Achhe Din’ throughout his tenure. Likewise, the heat of price rise seems to be a part of ‘Achhe Din’”, he mocked.

Block Congress President G. Somashekar, Sridhar, Corporator V. Lokesh Piya, former Corporator M. Sunil, former Mayor T.B. Chikkanna, leaders Bhaskar L. Gowda, Jogi Mahesh, Prathidhwani Prasad, Basavaraju (Basappa), Ravishankar, Parashivamurthy, Senate Gopinath, Sundar, M. K. Ashok, Nagarathna, Manjunath, Kuppamma, Nagendra, Sadiq-Ulla-Rehman, Nasir, Farooq, Gunashekar, Papu (Suresh), Gowtham Buddha, Shankar, Manju, Vasanth Nayak, Mahadevamma, Santosh, Anand, Dairy Venkatesh, Siddalinganna, Chikkalingu, Deepak Puttaswamy and Sunil Narayan took part in the protest.