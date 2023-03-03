K.R. segment will set new precedent in polls: Ramdas

March 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: K.R. Constituency MLA S. A. Ramdas has appealed to the people not to fall for ‘caste, class and partial’ minded people in the election.

Ramdas spoke after inaugurating the meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha Ward-55 held at Aradhya Mahasabha on JLB Road in the city recently.

“With Assembly elections round the corner, some have brought caste and religion to the forefront. But, I am a person who thinks beyond those (caste and religion). I had not applied to be born in a particular caste, but a few are aspiring to misuse the opportunity. They should be given a fitting reply through votes,” appealed Ramdas.

“There cannot be a bad way of doing politics than doing so in the name of caste, like a few who are indulging in the same way daily. One should vote for the person (based on his conduct) and in the coming election Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency will become popular as ‘Corruption Free’ segment. It will be proved by the voters of the Constituency. Since 1994, I haven’t distributed money and liquor, as I am being elected on people’s faith in me. I am indebted to you people and have been performing my duty by Kaya, Vacha, Manasa (action, speech and thoughts). The election is nearing and let’s set a new precedent by facing the election without spending any pie,” said Ramdas.

“My mother told not to distribute money and liquor and I have kept the promise made to my mother. I have been practicing principles in politics and the people of Mysuru and even national leaders (of the party) are aware of it. It has been even discussed on bigger platforms and the honour doesn’t belong only to me, as it belongs to whole of K.R. Constituency,” said Ramdas.

With the motto that everybody in K.R. Assembly Constituency should have a shelter of their own, PM Awas Yojana has been successfully implemented and most of the beneficiaries have been provided housing facility. The remaining 6,000 beneficiaries will be given title deeds on Mar.19, announced Ramdas.

President of BJP Mahila Morcha Ward-55 Annapoorna, leaders Ravi Kalappa, Geetha, Bhagya, Shivappa and others were present.