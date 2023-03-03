District Minister reviews preparations for CM’s meet in city

March 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar presided over a preliminary meeting this morning on the arrangements made for distribution of benefits to various beneficiaries, at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s programme on Mar. 7 at 11 am at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city.

The Minister, who reviewed preparations at the meeting held at ZP Hall, directed Tahsildars and Executive Officers of Taluk Panchayats in the district, to make arrangements to ferry beneficiaries in KSRTC buses to the venue.

There are about 57,000 beneficiaries of State and Central Governments schemes and a selected few among them will be distributed benefits in a symbolic manner, during the CM’s event.

Mayor Shivakumar, MLAs Sa. Ra. Mahesh and L. Nagendra, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, ZP Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri, SP Seema Latkar, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and other Officers attended the meeting.