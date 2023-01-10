JD(S) protests Amit Shah’s ‘KMF & AMUL’ merger call

January 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a call by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to explore the possibilities of amalgamation of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL) of Gujarat, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) party workers staged a protest in city yesterday.

The party workers from both City and District units, led by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who is also the former District Minister, staged a sit-in near Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office and fulminated the call of Shah made during his recent visit to Mandya.

The agitators, who raised slogans against BJP-led State Government, also submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy.

In his address, GTD said: “Amit Shah during the inauguration of Mega Dairy at Mandya had opined that, more progress can be ensured, if KMF (that produces popular Nandini milk and other products) is amalgamated with AMUL. However, this has put lakhs of milk producers in the State in a fix. The State produces one lakh litres of milk daily, helping lakhs of farmers to lead the life of content.”

“When JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister and his son and MLA H.D. Revanna was the KMF Chairman, they had implemented many vital programmes. The KMF is an autonomous body and should remain free from any interference. If it is merged with any other institution, it may damage the prospects of farmers who have been eking out a living. Hence, acting on the call of H.D. Deve Gowda, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and State JD(S) President C.M. Ibrahim, the protest was staged only to express our resentment to the Government. It is a symbolic protest being held across the State, only to condemn any such move by BJP Government,” added GTD.

He also warned of a massive protest involving milk producers in the future, if any attempts are made to infuse life to any such plans, by keeping others in dark.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda said: “time and again, it is proven that JD(S) is in favour of farmers and BJP Government is against it. Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has expressed fears over how such plans may prove an impediment to the State. The intention is clear — not to cause injustice to farmers at any cost. The Government should not have toyed with any such idea.”

JD(S) Mysuru City Unit President K.T. Chaluvegowda, Mysuru District Unit President N. Narasimhaswamy, City General Secretary P.S. Rajashekara Murthy, Women’s Wing President S. Prema Shankaregowda, State General Secretary R. Lingappa, former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar, Corporators SBM Manju, Ramani, Ashwini Ananthu and Ramesh, leaders M.N. Ramu, R. Indira, Srinivas, C. Gangadhar Gowda, V. Narayan, ‘Falcon’ Boregowda, Manjunath, Bhagya Ramesh, Mahesh, Rizwan Ahmed and several others took part in the protest.